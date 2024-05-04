Mount Greylock Vs. East Granby High May 4, 2024

Extra
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Audra McDonald performs "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "My Fair Lady."
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Audra McDonald performs "Cornet Man" and explains her special connection to the song.
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
