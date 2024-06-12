Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Longmeadow High

Extra
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Ed Cage and his daughter Nicole talk about how he passed beatboxing on to the next generation.
North Dakota ballot measure would block people over 80 from representing state in Congress
Bird flu outbreak at dairy farms continue to raise concerns about virus spreading
News Wrap: Zelenskyy secures military, financial support for Ukraine from European leaders
How Arizona is building the workforce to manufacture semiconductors in the U.S.
Hamas seeks changes to cease-fire proposal as Gaza humanitarian crisis worsens
Mount Greylock vs. Westfield High June 8, 2024
Westfield High vs. Palmer High June 1, 2024
Longmeadow High vs West Springfield High May 25, 2024
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs. Agawam High May 18, 2024
Mt. Greylock Vs. Hall High May 11, 2024
Mount Greylock Vs. East Granby High May 4, 2024
Suffield High Vs. Chicopee High April 27, 2024
Rockville High Vs. Westfield High April 20, 2024
Amherst Regional Vs. Academy at Charlemont April 13, 2024
Tantasqua Regional Vs. Gateway Regional April 6, 2024