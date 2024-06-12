© 2024 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Longmeadow High

Season 63 Episode 24 | 26m 46s

Pioneer Valley Christian Academy vs. Longmeadow High

Aired: 06/11/24
Westfield State University
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock vs. Westfield High June 8, 2024
Mount Greylock vs. Westfield High June 8, 2024
Episode: S63 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High vs. Palmer High June 1, 2024
Westfield High vs. Palmer High June 1, 2024
Episode: S63 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Longmeadow High vs West Springfield High May 25, 2024
Longmeadow High vs West Springfield High May 25, 2024
Episode: S63 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs. Agawam High May 18, 2024
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs. Agawam High May 18, 2024
Episode: S63 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mt. Greylock Vs. Hall High May 11, 2024
Mt. Greylock Vs. Hall High May 11, 2024
Episode: S63 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock Vs. East Granby High May 4, 2024
Mount Greylock Vs. East Granby High May 4, 2024
Episode: S63 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Suffield High Vs. Chicopee High April 27, 2024
Suffield High Vs. Chicopee High April 27, 2024
Episode: S63 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Rockville High Vs. Westfield High April 20, 2024
Rockville High Vs. Westfield High April 20, 2024
Episode: S63 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Amherst Regional Vs. Academy at Charlemont April 13, 2024
Amherst Regional Vs. Academy at Charlemont April 13, 2024
Episode: S63 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Tantasqua Regional Vs. Gateway Regional April 6, 2024
Tantasqua Regional Vs. Gateway Regional April 6, 2024
Episode: S63 E14 | 26:46