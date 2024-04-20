© 2024 New England Public Media

As Schools Match Wits

Rockville High Vs. Westfield High April 20, 2024

Season 63 Episode 16 | 26m 46s

Rockville High Vs. Westfield High April 20, 2024

Aired: 04/16/24
Westfield State University
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Amherst Regional Vs. Academy at Charlemont April 13, 2024
Amherst Regional Vs. Academy at Charlemont April 13, 2024
Episode: S63 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Tantasqua Regional Vs. Gateway Regional April 6, 2024
Tantasqua Regional Vs. Gateway Regional April 6, 2024
Episode: S63 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Hall High Vs Ludlow High March 30, 2024
Hall High Vs Ludlow High March 30, 2024
Episode: S63 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Wahconah High Vs Chicopee Comprehensive March 23, 2024
Wahconah High Vs Chicopee Comprehensive March 23, 2024
Episode: S63 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Hampshire Regional Vs Greenfield High March 16 2024
Hampshire Regional Vs Greenfield High March 16 2024
Episode: S63 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Easthampton High Vs Agawam High March 9, 2024
Easthampton High Vs Agawam High March 9, 2024
Episode: S63 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Minnechaug Regional Vs Holyoke High March 2
Minnechaug Regional Vs Holyoke High March 2
Episode: S63 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ware High Vs Smith Academy Feb 24
Ware High Vs Smith Academy Feb 24
Episode: S63 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
East Longmeadow Vs Belchertown Feb 17
East Longmeadow Vs Belchertown Feb 17
Episode: S63 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Palmer High Vs MacDuffie School February 10
Palmer High Vs MacDuffie School February 10
Episode: S63 E6 | 26:46