As Schools Match Wits

West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13

Season 63 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

West Springfield vs Monson High Jan 13

Aired: 01/10/24
Westfield State University
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Appraisal: Chinese Jade Duck, ca. 1675
Appraisal: Chinese Qing Dynasty Marble Guanyin, ca. 1880
Appraisal: 1954 Marilyn Monroe Tissue with Soldier's Letter
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Deerfield Academy vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy
Deerfield Academy vs Pioneer Valley Christian Academy
Episode: S63 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Lenox Memorial Vs. Westfield High June 24 7pm
Episode: S62 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Amherst Regional (June 17 7pm)
Episode: S62 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Academy at Charlemont (June 10 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Academy at Charlemont (June 10 7pm)
Episode: S62 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Academy at Charlemont Vs. PVCA (June 3 7pm)
Academy at Charlemont Vs. PVCA (June 3 7pm)
Episode: S62 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee High Vs. Amherst Regional (May 27 7pm)
Chicopee High Vs. Amherst Regional (May 27 7pm)
Episode: S62 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional (May 20th 7pm)
Westfield High Vs. Hampshire Regional (May 20th 7pm)
Episode: S62 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Hall High (May 13 7pm)
Lenox Memorial Vs. Hall High (May 13 7pm)
Episode: S62 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee High Vs. Windsor High (May 6 7pm)
Chicopee High Vs. Windsor High (May 6 7pm)
Episode: S62 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs.Greenfield High April 29 7pm
Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Vs.Greenfield High April 29 7pm
Episode: S62 E17 | 26:46