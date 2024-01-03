© 2024 New England Public Media

FRONTLINE

Democracy on Trial

Season 2024 Episode 2

The roots of the criminal cases against former President Trump stemming from his 2020 election loss. Amid the presidential race, examining the House Jan. 6 committee’s evidence, the threat to democracy and the historic charges against Trump.

Aired: 01/29/24
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
Jelly Roll Performs "Bartender Blues"
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:31
Watch 2:16
Great Performances
Brad Paisley Performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today"
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:16
Watch 1:36
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform "Golden Ring"
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Clip: S51 E11 | 1:36
Watch 2:02
American Experience
Trailer | Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Preview: S36 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
Preview: S25 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: S51 E10 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:00
Watch 2:09
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir
Appraisal: Marcus & Co. Emerald, Diamond & Pearl Sautoir, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E6 | 2:09
Watch 3:15
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Appraisal: 1968 Paul Evans Wall-hanging Cabinet
Clip: S28 E6 | 3:15
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Zigang-signed White Jade Pendant, ca. 1800
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:10
FRONTLINE
Israel's Second Front
Beyond Gaza, the power of Hamas, Hezbollah and other forces in the region.
Episode: S2024 E1
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
Netanyahu, America & the War in Gaza/Failure at the Fence
The struggle between the Israeli leader & multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1:54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The Discord Leaks
How a young Air National Guardsman allegedly leaked classified documents onto Discord.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Inside the Uvalde Response
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 54:23
Watch 1:37:15
FRONTLINE
20 Days in Mariupol
A film from the last international journalists inside the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 1:37:15
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
McConnell, the GOP & the Court
How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:24:24
FRONTLINE
The Astros Edge
The Houston Astros cheating scandal and what it says about baseball today.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 1:24:24
Watch 53:08
FRONTLINE
Putin vs. the Press
The story of one journalist’s battle to defend free speech in Putin’s Russia.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 53:08
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Two Strikes/Tutwiler
A two-part special looking at a little-known "two-strikes" law, and pregnancy in prison.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 54:23