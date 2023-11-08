The Discord Leaks

Extra
Were trees intentionally planted to exclude and segregate a Black neighborhood?
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
A film from the last international journalists inside the Russian siege of Mariupol.
How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics.
Elon Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter.
The Houston Astros cheating scandal and what it says about baseball today.
The story of one journalist’s battle to defend free speech in Putin’s Russia.
A two-part special looking at a little-known "two-strikes" law, and pregnancy in prison.
How Russian President Vladimir Putin reached this moment of crisis.
Inside the protests that rocked Iran after the death of a young woman in police custody.
Investigating deadly truck accidents and the fight over measures that could save lives.