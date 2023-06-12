© 2023 New England Public Media

The Great American Recipe

Episode 3

Season 2 Episode 3

Feel the love as the cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one. The cooks pour their hearts and souls into recipes ranging from bacon-wrapped meatloaf and cornbread to crab cakes, elk stew and chicken curry.

Aired: 07/02/23
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Plow & Hearth.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Great American Recipe Season 2
  • The Great American Recipe Season 1
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Episode: S2 E4
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2
The home cooks face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:56
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 1
A new group of cooks from across the country vie to win “The Great American Recipe".
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:56
Watch 52:49
The Great American Recipe
The Great American Recipe
It’s finale time as three remaining cooks compete to win “The Great American Recipe."
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:49
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Family
Celebrate family as the cooks prepare their friends’ and families’ most memorable recipes.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:50
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Mix it Up
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:50
Watch 52:49
The Great American Recipe
Party on a Plate
Let’s party as the remaining home cooks share their favorite holiday recipes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:49
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Moveable Feasts
Get ready to grab and go as the cooks prepare handheld treats in outdoor dining.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:50
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Love Language
Join us as the cooks share favorite comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:50
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
The Daily Dish
Bring your appetites as the cooks share favorite quick meals to feed a crowd.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:50