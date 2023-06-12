Extra
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Great American Recipe Season 2
-
The Great American Recipe Season 1
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
The home cooks face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.
A new group of cooks from across the country vie to win “The Great American Recipe".
It’s finale time as three remaining cooks compete to win “The Great American Recipe."
Celebrate family as the cooks prepare their friends’ and families’ most memorable recipes.
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.
Let’s party as the remaining home cooks share their favorite holiday recipes.
Get ready to grab and go as the cooks prepare handheld treats in outdoor dining.
Join us as the cooks share favorite comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Bring your appetites as the cooks share favorite quick meals to feed a crowd.