Great Performances at the Met: Champion

Muslim chaplains advocate for equality in the military.
The cast of "Champion" perform an excerpt of "Seventeen Blows."
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Appraisal: Folk Art American Sea Captain Portrait, ca. 1790, from Salt Lake City Hour 2.
Appraisal: 1884 Schmitt & Fils "000" Bebé Doll
Appraisal: Emile Picault Bronze Figures, ca. 1870
Appraisal: French Art Nouveau Car Horn, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Silver & Plique-à-Jour Enamel Bat Necklace, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Lizzie Borden Photograph, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Georgian & Victorian Mourning Jewelry Collection
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.
Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut.
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.