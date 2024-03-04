Great Performances at the Met: Florencia en el Amazonas

Extra
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Facing Parkinson's disease, three Americans navigate their lives with determination.
Ailyn Pérez performs an excerpt from “Buenos días. Despierta usted temprano.”
Appraisal: Rozenburg Eggshell Porcelain Vase, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder 'McGovern for Government' Lithograph
Appraisal: Torii Kotondo 'Kamisuki' Woodblock Print, ca. 1930
Appraisal: European Musical Watch Fobs, ca. 1820
Appraisal: Michelin Man "Bibendum" Advertising Figure, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Lt. Samuel Gerock Revolutionary War Archive
Appraisal: 1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards
Experience Ivo van Hove’s production of composer Jake Heggie’s opera.
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the LA Phil.
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Celebrate the New Year with waltzes by Strauss and more.
Experience director Simon McBurney’s Met debut of Mozart’s opera.
Celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio.
An opera based on the true story of boxer Emile Griffith.
Experience Kate Prince’s dance and theater show set to the songs of Sting.
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.