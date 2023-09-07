New York City Ballet in Madrid

Extra
The company of New York City Ballet perform "Square Dance."
The company of New York City Ballet perform "The Times Are Racing."
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Appraisal: Gouda Pottery Charger, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Cartier Gold Enameled Cigar Band Ring, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: 1886 Eugene Lanceray Bronze Svyatoslav
Appraisal: 1939 Hardie Gramatky 'Little Toot' 1st Edition
Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut.
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.
Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva.