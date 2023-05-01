© 2023 New England Public Media

Great Performances

Now Hear This "Beethoven's Ghost"

Season 49 Episode 6 | 54m 25s

Go inside the mind of a genius as host Scott Yoo and fellow musicians undertake a recording of Beethoven's most personal music at a historic Berkshires manor to explore the composer’s brilliant career—where they are visited by some unexpected guests.

Aired: 10/28/21 | Expires: 04/30/23
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Episode: S50 E22
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Lohengrin
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Episode: S50 E21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Episode: S50 E20
Watch 2:19:49
Great Performances
Richard III
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Episode: S50 E19 | 2:19:49
Watch 1:25:25
Great Performances
Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.
Episode: S50 E18 | 1:25:25
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Fedora
Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva.
Episode: S50 E17
Watch 54:25
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Albéniz: Portraits of Spain”
Discover the inspirations Spain provided composer Isaac Albéniz with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E16 | 54:25
Watch 53:34
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound”
Experience the creation of music from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E15 | 53:34
Watch 53:25
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Schumann: Genius and Madness”
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E14 | 53:25
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Piazzolla’s History with Tango”
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E13 | 53:55