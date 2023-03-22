© 2023 New England Public Media

Independent Lens

Hidden Letters

Season 24 Episode 11 | 1hr 25m 27s

The bonds of sisterhood, and the parallels of struggles among generations of women in China, are drawn together by the once-secret written language of Nüshu, the only script designed and used exclusively by women.

Aired: 03/26/23 | Expires: 04/26/23
Watch 1:25:23
Independent Lens
Mama Bears
Conservative beliefs have defined them. Now they’re championing their LGBTQ+ children.
Episode: S24 E16 | 1:25:23
Watch 1:25:49
Independent Lens
Silent Beauty
A woman’s journey to heal from childhood sexual abuse and confront generational trauma.
Episode: S24 E15 | 1:25:49
Watch 1:24:59
Independent Lens
Sam Now
What happens when a filmmaker helps his half brother search for his missing mother?
Episode: S24 E14 | 1:24:59
Watch 54:42
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My ALS
Three people with ALS confront complex choices in this intimate exploration.
Episode: S24 E13 | 54:42
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Free Chol Soo Lee
Rollercoaster story of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean immigrant wrongfully convicted of murder.
Episode: S24 E12 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:24:45
Independent Lens
Storming Caesars Palace
How Vegas activist Ruby Duncan's grassroots movement of moms fought for guaranteed income.
Episode: S24 E10 | 1:24:45
Watch 1:25:48
Independent Lens
Love in the Time of Fentanyl
A supervised drug injection site gives hope to a community ravaged by fentanyl deaths.
Episode: S24 E9 | 1:25:48
Watch 1:25:44
Independent Lens
Outta the Muck
The people of Pahokee rise “outta the muck” to celebrate family history and football.
Episode: S24 E8 | 1:25:44
Watch 1:25:44
Independent Lens
The Picture Taker
Meet Ernest Withers, iconic African American civil rights photographer—and FBI informant.
Episode: S24 E7 | 1:25:44
Watch 1:25:44
Independent Lens
No Straight Lines
Five queer comic book artists journey from the underground comix scene to the mainstream.
Episode: S24 E6 | 1:25:44