Season Extras

Appraisal: Arts & Crafts Roycroft Inn Desk, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Austrian Enamel & Ebonized Cabinet, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Late 19th C. Apache Pitch Water Bottle
Appraisal: German Potpourri Vase, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Duffner & Kimberly Lamp, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Samson Bocage Candlesticks, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Gorham Sterling Silver Trophy Cup, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Sheldon Parsons & A.R. Shulz Oils
Appraisal: Guilmet French Industrial Series Clock, ca. 1880
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Three people navigate their lives with determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
A crew of 12 Mexican tree planters travel the United States regrowing America’s forests.
Midwestern families deal with unseen mental health issues affecting farmers in America.
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch startup The 19th* to buck a broken news media system.
A nun with stage IV cancer teaches others that death doesn’t have to be the end.
A public housing community in Miami becomes ground zero for climate gentrification.