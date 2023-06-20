© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Independent Lens

Storming Caesars Palace

Season 24 Episode 10 | 1hr 24m 45s

After losing her job as a hotel worker in Las Vegas, Ruby Duncan joined a welfare rights group of mothers who defied notions of the “welfare queen.” In a fight for guaranteed income, Ruby and other equality activists took on the Nevada mob in organizing a massive protest that shut down Caesars Palace.

Aired: 03/19/23 | Expires: 06/18/23
Extra
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 48:39
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:39
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 5 Preview
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Independent Lens Season 24
  • Independent Lens Season 23
  • Independent Lens Season 22
  • Independent Lens Season 21
  • Independent Lens Season 20
  • Independent Lens Season 19
  • Independent Lens Season 18
  • Independent Lens Season 17
  • Independent Lens Season 16
  • Independent Lens Season 15
  • Independent Lens Season 14
  • Independent Lens Season 13
  • Independent Lens Season 12
  • Independent Lens Season 11
  • Independent Lens Season 10
  • Independent Lens Season 9
  • Independent Lens Season 8
  • Independent Lens Season 7
  • Independent Lens Season 6
  • Independent Lens Season 5
  • Independent Lens Season 4
  • Independent Lens Season 1
Watch 1:25:23
Independent Lens
Mama Bears
Conservative beliefs have defined them. Now they’re championing their LGBTQ+ children.
Episode: S24 E16 | 1:25:23
Watch 1:25:49
Independent Lens
Silent Beauty
A woman’s journey to heal from childhood sexual abuse and confront generational trauma.
Episode: S24 E15 | 1:25:49
Watch 1:24:59
Independent Lens
Sam Now
What happens when a filmmaker helps his half brother search for his missing mother?
Episode: S24 E14 | 1:24:59
Watch 54:42
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My ALS
Three people with ALS confront complex choices in this intimate exploration.
Episode: S24 E13 | 54:42
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Free Chol Soo Lee
Rollercoaster story of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean immigrant wrongfully convicted of murder.
Episode: S24 E12 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:25:27
Independent Lens
Hidden Letters
Modern women in China keep alive the tradition of Nüshu, a secret written language.
Episode: S24 E11 | 1:25:27
Watch 1:25:48
Independent Lens
Love in the Time of Fentanyl
A supervised drug injection site gives hope to a community ravaged by fentanyl deaths.
Episode: S24 E9 | 1:25:48
Watch 1:25:44
Independent Lens
Outta the Muck
The people of Pahokee rise “outta the muck” to celebrate family history and football.
Episode: S24 E8 | 1:25:44
Watch 1:25:44
Independent Lens
The Picture Taker
Meet Ernest Withers, iconic African American civil rights photographer—and FBI informant.
Episode: S24 E7 | 1:25:44
Watch 1:25:44
Independent Lens
No Straight Lines
Five queer comic book artists journey from the underground comix scene to the mainstream.
Episode: S24 E6 | 1:25:44