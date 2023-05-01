© 2023 New England Public Media

Marie Antoinette

Pick a Princess

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 38s

The Royal Family goes on holiday at Fontainebleau. Marie Antoinette discovers du Barry’s plan to welcome Provence’s betrothed. Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.

Aired: 04/01/23 | Expires: 04/16/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43
Watch 50:44
Marie Antoinette
Queen of France
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:44
Watch 56:14
Marie Antoinette
Rival Queens
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:14
Watch 52:23
Marie Antoinette
The Slap
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:23