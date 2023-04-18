Extra
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Latest Episodes
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.