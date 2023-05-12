The Hummingbird Effect

Extra
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Latest Episodes
David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.
A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs.
Experience the soul of the ocean in a never-before-seen look at life underwater.
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Get an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special. Narrated by Paul Giamatti.