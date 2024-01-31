Patrick and the Whale

Extra
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
Appraisal: Joseph Henry Sharp 'Chief Little Wolf' Oil, ca. 1899
Appraisal: 1964 Refinished Fender Stratocaster
Appraisal: 1803 Orleans Territory Civil Laws Digest
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Spy creatures reveal an ocean full of startling ways of thinking.