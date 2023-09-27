© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nature

Deep Relationships | Spy in the Ocean

Season 42 Episode 4

Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships as sharks befriend fish, whales play with dolphins, and lobsters do the conga in seas where even spider crabs have friends.

Aired: 11/07/23
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Foundation, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Trouble
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Preview: S42 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Relationships
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Preview: S42 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Three Chaplains
Muslim chaplains advocate for equality in the military.
Preview: S25 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Watch 3:15
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Clip: S27 E19 | 3:15
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Moehn Breweriana Poster, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Moehn Brewing Co. Poster, ca. 1905
Clip: S27 E19 | 0:32
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:50
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Watch 2:08
Great Performances
"Seventeen Blows" from The Met Opera's "Champion"
The cast of "Champion" perform an excerpt of "Seventeen Blows."
Clip: S51 E5 | 2:08
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Feelings
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Preview: S42 E3 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Nature Season 42
  • Nature Season 41
  • Nature Season 40
  • Nature Season 39
  • Nature Season 38
  • Nature Season 37
  • Nature Season 36
  • Nature Season 35
  • Nature Season 34
  • Nature Season 33
  • Nature Season 32
  • Nature Season 31
  • Nature Season 30
  • Nature Season 29
  • Nature Season 28
  • Nature Season 27
  • Nature Season 26
  • Nature Season 25
  • Nature Season 24
  • Nature Season 23
  • Nature Season 22
  • Nature Season 21
  • Nature Season 20
  • Nature Season 18
  • Nature Season 17
  • Nature Season 15
  • Nature Season 14
  • Nature Season 13
  • Nature Season 12
  • Nature Season 10
  • Nature Season 9
  • Nature Season 8
  • Nature Season 7
  • Nature Season 6
  • Nature Season 5
  • Nature Season 4
  • Nature Season 2
Nature
Deep Trouble | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Episode: S42 E5
Nature
Deep Feelings | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Episode: S42 E3
Nature
Deep Thinkers | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures reveal an ocean full of startling ways of thinking.
Episode: S42 E2
Nature
The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Episode: S42 E1
Watch 53:18
Nature
Attenborough’s Wonder of Song
David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.
Episode: S41 E13 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Treasure of the Caribbean
A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.
Episode: S41 E12 | 53:18
Watch 53:10
Nature
Niagara Falls
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Episode: S41 E11 | 53:10
Watch 53:13
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: S41 E10 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E9 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Episode: S41 E8 | 53:13