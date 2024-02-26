© 2024 New England Public Media

Nature

Meet the Raptors | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers

Season 42 Episode 13

From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors. Explore how they survive winters, learn to hunt and undergo migrations. Their superpowers of flight, sight, hearing and smell give them dominance over the skies.

Aired: 04/09/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Nature
Extreme Lives | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Episode: S42 E14
Watch 53:08
Nature
Patrick and the Whale
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Episode: S42 E12 | 53:08
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Episode: S42 E11 | 53:03
Watch 53:18
Nature
Flyways
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Episode: S42 E10 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Episode: S42 E9 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Bloodlines | Big Little Journeys
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
Episode: S42 E8 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Survival | Big Little Journeys
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
Episode: S42 E7 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Home | Big Little Journeys
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Episode: S42 E6 | 53:18
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Trouble | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Episode: S42 E5 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Relationships | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Episode: S42 E4 | 53:25