© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 118 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, nearing 100 days in office, the Trump administration pushes further on its immigration crackdown, deporting families and targeting sanctuary cities. Peace negotiations falter between Russia and Ukraine over the war Trump promised to end on "day one." Plus, people with disabilities speak out about the impact potential cuts to Medicaid could have on their daily lives.

Aired: 04/27/25 | Expires: 05/28/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
David Henry Hwang Calls His Father in "Yellow Face"
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) shares a phone call with his father.
Clip: S52 E16 | 3:09
Watch 5:01
Great Performances
The Awkward Talkback from Yellow Face
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) brings Marcus G. (Ryan Eggold) to a talkback.
Clip: S52 E16 | 5:01
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Preview: S52 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Who Is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Preview: S26 E19 | 0:30
Watch 17:25
Nature
Reclaiming Bear River | WILD HOPE
The Bear River was once a lush area with wetlands, hot springs, and abundant wildlife.
Special: 17:25
Watch 0:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
Appraisal: George II Walnut Tripod Table, ca. 1760
Clip: S29 E22 | 0:38
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:43
Great Performances
Just Another Day from "Next to Normal"
The Goodman family prepares to head off to work and school.
Clip: S52 E15 | 2:43
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
You Don't Know / I Am The One
Dan (Jamie Parker) tries to connect to his wife (Caissie Levy).
Clip: S52 E15 | 2:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E119 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E117 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E116 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E115 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E114 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E113 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
April 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E112 | 56:44
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
April 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E111 | 56:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E110 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E109 | 26:44