PBS NewsHour

August 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 249 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the increasingly controversial practice of unpaid internships and what they mean for young people starting their careers. Then, Mali’s former minister of foreign affairs discusses the rise of coups in West African nations. Plus, an innovative Colorado art exhibit sparks collaborations between artists and farmers.

Aired: 08/25/23 | Expires: 09/25/23
Watch 4:49
Nature
NATURE - Season 42
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S42 | 4:49
Watch 1:53
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
See how Cesar Chavez and the farmworkers’ movement were influenced by music and the arts.
Preview: S37 E9 | 1:53
Watch 2:27
American Masters
The case that protected corporate spending in elections
Learn how the First Amendment protects independent spending by corporations in elections.
Clip: S37 E8 | 2:27
Watch 2:23
American Masters
When The New York Times published the Pentagon Papers
The New York Times sought the legal counsel after publishing the Pentagon Papers.
Clip: S37 E8 | 2:23
Watch 2:49
American Masters
The history of the First Amendment
"We were making up, in a sense, First Amendment law as we went along," said Floyd Abrams.
Clip: S37 E8 | 2:49
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Sansón and Me
Filmmaker captures immigrant's life in prison through family reenactments.
Preview: S25 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Preview: S37 E7 | 2:09
Watch 1:16
American Masters
The moment Jerry Brown found politics
While at the Governor's Mansion, Jerry Brown overheard his father talking politics.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:16
Watch 2:13
American Masters
Jerry Brown's second shot at governor
Jerry Brown runs for governor a second time and becomes the oldest sitting governor in CA.
Clip: S37 E7 | 2:13
Watch 1:05
American Masters
How Watergate changed the political landscape
Journalist Todd Purdum floated the idea of Jerry Brown running for governor.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:05
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
August 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E248 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E247 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E246 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E245 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E244 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
August 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E243 | 24:08
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
August 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E242 | 24:09
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
August 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E241 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E240 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E239 | 57:46