PBS NewsHour

December 3, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 348 | 24m 09s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the latest as Israel continues bombarding southern Gaza and orders more beleaguered Palestinians to evacuate. How shifting supply chains and labor disputes are limiting the availability of the latest iPhone model. Why the arctic ground squirrel may hold clues for curing human diseases. Plus, author Stephanie Land discusses her latest memoir, “Class.”

Aired: 12/02/23 | Expires: 01/02/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
December 2, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 2, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E347 | 24:09
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
December 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E346 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E345 | 57:46
Watch 56:34
PBS NewsHour
November 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E344 | 56:34
Watch 56:39
PBS NewsHour
November 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E343 | 56:39
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E342 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
November 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E341 | 24:08
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
November 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E340 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E339 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E338 | 57:46