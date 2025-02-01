© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 32 | 26m 45s

February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/31/25 | Expires: 03/03/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Preview: S26 E13 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
American Masters
When Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Clip: S39 E1 | 2:30
Watch 3:19
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Preview: S39 E1 | 3:19
Watch 4:19
American Masters
When Hazel Scott was accused of communist ties
When Hazel Scott was accused of affiliations with communism, she was determined to clear her name.
Clip: S39 E1 | 4:19
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Museum Alive with David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
Preview: S43 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Skin of Glass
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
Preview: S26 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Preview: S43 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:51
Nature
Killer Whales Filmed Communicating
This is the first time pack-ice killer whale vocalizations have been recorded.
Clip: S43 E8 | 2:51
Watch 4:14
Nature
What is Wave Washing: How Killer Whales Hunt Seals
Killer whales rarely risk hunting leopard seals - Antarctica's second-top predator.
Preview: S43 E8 | 4:14
Watch 2:42
Nature
Killer Whales Teach Young To Hunt
The team films something not seen before: a teaching session between adults and their young.
Clip: S43 E8 | 2:42
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E31 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E30 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E29 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E28 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E27 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E24 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E23 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E22 | 57:46