© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
PBS NewsHour

January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

seasonNumberLabel 2024 episodeNumberLabel 13 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as Taiwan picks a new president, we look at what the ruling party’s win means for the region and U.S.-China relations. The, how the once rarely used process of impeachment has become a partisan political weapon. Plus, two new studies find we’re drinking and eating more microplastics than we may have previously thought.

airedLabel 01/12/24 | expiresLabel02/12/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Flyways
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel42 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Sister Úna Lived a Good Death
A wisecracking nun with stage IV cancer teaches others to live fully until death.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel25 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Great Performances
X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X Preview
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel9 | 0:30
watch 1:25
Great Performances
Will Liverman Performs as Malcolm X
Will Liverman performs as Malcolm X in this act II aria.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel9 | 1:25
watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel42 episodeNumberLabel9 | 0:30
watch 0:30
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk Preview
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel1 | 0:30
watch 3:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1954 Marilyn Monroe Tissue with Soldier's Letter
Appraisal: 1954 Marilyn Monroe Tissue with Soldier's Letter
Clip: seasonNumberLabel28 episodeNumberLabel4 | 3:40
watch 2:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Clip: seasonNumberLabel28 episodeNumberLabel4 | 2:05
watch 2:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Paco Rabanne Aluminum Dress, ca. 1967
Appraisal: Paco Rabanne Aluminum Dress, ca. 1967
Clip: seasonNumberLabel28 episodeNumberLabel4 | 2:05
Latest Episodes
filterResetLabel
  • filterResetLabel
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel12 | 57:46
watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel11 | 56:45
watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel10 | 56:44
watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel9 | 56:45
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel8 | 57:46
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel7 | 26:45
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6 | 26:45
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel5 | 57:46
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel4 | 57:46
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel3 | 57:46