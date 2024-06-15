© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

June 15, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 168 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a new study highlights how bias affects the detection and treatment of some types of cancer in the LGBTQ+ community. Then, a look inside the world of domestic workers and their lack of labor protections. Plus, what groups in Philadelphia are doing about the death toll of birds crashing into windows.

Aired: 06/14/24 | Expires: 07/15/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 5:23
PBS NewsHour
Study shows why LGBTQ+ people may have higher cancer risk
Study highlights why LGBTQ+ people may be at greater risk for cancer
Clip: S2024 E168 | 5:23
Watch 9:17
PBS NewsHour
How Philadelphians are protecting birds from window crashes
How Philadelphians are working to protect birds from deadly window collisions
Clip: S2024 E168 | 9:17
Watch 5:31
PBS NewsHour
Why U.S. domestic workers lack basic labor protections
Why U.S. domestic workers have fewer labor protections than other employees
Clip: S2024 E168 | 5:31
Watch 2:51
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5B aid package for Ukraine
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Clip: S2024 E168 | 2:51
Watch 1:34
Great Performances
Aigul Akhmetshina Performs "Habanera" from Carmen at the Met
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Clip: S51 E23 | 1:34
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen Preview
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Preview: S51 E23 | 0:30
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
Phoenix police routinely used excessive force, DOJ says
Phoenix police routinely used excessive force and violated civil rights, DOJ says
Clip: S2024 E167 | 6:04
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
Art exhibition offers new way of thinking about Sasquatch
'Sensing Sasquatch' art exhibition offers new way of thinking about the mythical creature
Clip: S2024 E167 | 6:24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E167 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E166 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
June 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E165 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E164 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E163 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E162 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
PBS NewsHour
June 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E161 | 24:10
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E160 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
June 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E159 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E158 | 57:46