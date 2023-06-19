June 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extra
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.
