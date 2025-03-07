© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 66 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the U.S. economy adds jobs at a solid pace but federal layoffs and rising unemployment paint an uncertain picture of the near future, a convicted murderer in South Carolina chooses to be executed by firing squad for the first time in 15 years, and we look at what science tells us about transgender athletes as Republicans try to block them from playing women's sports.

Aired: 03/06/25 | Expires: 04/06/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Preview: S52 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Preview: S26 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram" - Preview
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:31
Watch 2:24
American Experience
Trailer | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Preview: S37 E2 | 2:24
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Season trailer
Disastrous consequences loom for Marie Antoinette and Louis as the revolt rumbles on.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 3:43
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E9 | 3:43
Watch 2:49
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Clip: S29 E9 | 2:49
Watch 2:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Clip: S29 E9 | 2:48
Watch 2:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1874 Christofle Bronze & Enamel Vase
Appraisal: 1874 Christofle Bronze & Enamel Vase
Clip: S29 E9 | 2:46
Watch 3:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1943 "Le Petit Prince" Signed First Edition
Appraisal: 1943 "Le Petit Prince" Signed First Edition
Clip: S29 E9 | 3:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E65 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E64 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E63 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E62 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E61 | 24:08
Watch 24:08
PBS News Hour
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E60 | 24:08
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E59 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E58 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E57 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E56 | 57:46