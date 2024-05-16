© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS NewsHour

May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 138 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen returns to the witness stand in the former president's hush money trial. The top humanitarian official for the United Nations looks at current crises and his career helping manage global calamities. Plus, a three-year-old with a rare medical disorder stuck in Gaza and the American families working to evacuate her for treatment.

Aired: 05/15/24
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E137 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E136 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E135 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E134 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E133 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E132 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E131 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E130 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E128 | 57:46