PBS News Hour

November 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 316 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a look at a new conservative economic school of thought that will have an advocate in the new Trump White House. Then, what the new administration could mean for veterans and current members of the military. Plus, a Massachusetts studio showcases the work of artists with disabilities.

Aired: 11/09/24 | Expires: 12/10/24
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E315 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E314 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E313 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E312 | 57:46
Watch 56:58
PBS News Hour
November 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E311 | 56:58
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E310 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
November 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E309 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E308 | 26:45
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
November 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E307 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 31, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E306 | 57:46