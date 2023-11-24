© 2023 New England Public Media

PBS NewsHour

November 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 339 | 57m 46s

Friday on the NewsHour, the first set of Israeli and foreign hostages and Palestinian prisoners are released during a four-day pause in fighting. Parents of young athletes who suffered repeated head injuries speak out about what they wish they had known earlier. Plus, Jonathan Capehart and Eliana Johnson weigh in on the week's headlines.

Aired: 11/23/23 | Expires: 12/24/23
Watch 8:03
PBS NewsHour
Southeast Asia flooded with plastic meant for recycling
Southeast Asia flooded with imported plastic waste meant for recycling
Clip: S2023 E338 | 8:03
Watch 6:47
PBS NewsHour
Organized labor faces challenges after series of union wins
Organized labor still faces challenges after series of major union wins
Clip: S2023 E338 | 6:47
Watch 6:26
PBS NewsHour
Youngest NCAA coach leads her team to national championship
Youngest NCAA Division I coach leads Tar Heels to field hockey national championship
Clip: S2023 E338 | 6:26
Watch 13:34
PBS NewsHour
Israel prepares for hostage and prisoner exchange with Hamas
Israel prepares to pause fighting for hostage and prisoner exchange with Hamas
Clip: S2023 E338 | 13:34
Latest Episodes
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E338 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E337 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E336 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E335 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
November 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E334 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
November 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E333 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E332 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
November 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E331 | 56:45
Watch 56:16
PBS NewsHour
November 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E330 | 56:16
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E329 | 57:46