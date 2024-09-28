© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS News Hour

September 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 273 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, Israel’s assassination of the head of Hezbollah marks a major escalation in their hostilities. The rising death toll from Hurricane Helene, as the massive storm causes record-breaking flooding across the Southeast. We look at how schools are coping with the end of pandemic-era funding. Plus, new technology takes us into the minds of babies.

Aired: 09/27/24
