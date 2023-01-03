© 2023 New England Public Media

NOVA

Picture a Scientist

Season 48 Episode 3 | 1hr 33m 06s

Women make up less than a quarter of STEM professionals in the United States, and numbers are even lower for women of color. But a growing group of researchers is exposing longstanding discrimination and making science more inclusive.

Aired: 04/13/21 | Expires: 01/14/23
