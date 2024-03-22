© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOVA

Secrets in Your Data

Season 51 Episode 7

Whether you’re on social media or surfing the web, you’re probably sharing more personal data than you realize. Find out where your data is going, who’s selling it, and how you – and a new kind of web – could put control back in your hands.

Aired: 03/21/24
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons
The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
Preview: S42 E15 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
Nature
Meet the Most Famous Grizzly in the World
Crowds await the arrival of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park
Clip: S42 E15 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 4:25
Great Performances
Scott Yoo Meets With Augusta Read Thomas About Composing
Scott Yoo meets with composer Augusta Read Thomas to get out of a creative rut.
Clip: S51 E17 | 4:25
Watch 3:14
Great Performances
Yumi Kurosawa Performs "Lucky Stars" on the Koto
Koto player Yumi Kurosawa performs her piece "Lucky Stars."
Clip: S51 E17 | 3:14
Watch 0:36
FRONTLINE
Jameek Lowery
Jameek Lowery didn’t trust police but sought their help anyway.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 0:36
Watch 0:57
FRONTLINE
Austin Hunter Turner
Austin Hunter Turner's mom thought her son had died of an overdose.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 0:57
Watch 0:45
FRONTLINE
Carl Grant
What happened to Carl Grant, a Vietnam veteran with dementia.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 0:45
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Documenting Police Use of Force" - Preview
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
Preview: S2024 E4 | 0:31
Watch 2:11
Great Performances
Yo-Yo Ma Performs "Spiegel im Spiegel"
Yo-Yo Ma performs Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel, with images by the James Webb telescope
Clip: S51 E16 | 2:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 51
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Great American Eclipse
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Episode: S51 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:30
NOVA
A.I. Revolution
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Episode: S51 E5 | 53:30
Watch 53:10
NOVA
Hunt for the Oldest DNA
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Episode: S51 E4 | 53:10
Watch 53:29
NOVA
Building the Eiffel Tower
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Episode: S51 E3 | 53:29
Watch 53:17
NOVA
Easter Island Origins
New evidence reveals the real story of Easter Island and the builders of its stone heads.
Episode: S51 E2 | 53:17
Watch 53:31
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Episode: S51 E1 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Episode: S50 E18 | 53:31
Watch 53:54
NOVA
The Battle to Beat Malaria
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
Episode: S50 E17 | 53:54
Watch 53:19
NOVA
Inside China's Tech Boom
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
Episode: S50 E16 | 53:19
Watch 53:15
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Humans
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
Episode: S50 E15 | 53:15