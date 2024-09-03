© 2024 New England Public Media

NOVA

Solar System: Strange Worlds

Season 51 Episode 10

From a dwarf planet that looks like a deflated football, to a tiny moon with cliffs taller than Mt. Everest, to the spectacular rings of Saturn, discover how the effects of gravity produce the amazing variety of weird worlds in our solar system.

Aired: 10/08/24
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
NOVA
Solar System: Storm Worlds
Discover the dramatic forces creating spectacular weather on neighboring planets and moons.
Episode: S51 E9
Watch 53:38
NOVA
Decoding the Universe: Cosmos
Explore big discoveries that have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.
Episode: S51 E8 | 53:38
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Great American Eclipse
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Episode: S51 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:30
NOVA
A.I. Revolution
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Episode: S51 E5 | 53:30
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Secrets in Your Data
Find out who’s using your data and what you can do about it.
Episode: S51 E7 | 53:40
Watch 53:10
NOVA
Hunt for the Oldest DNA
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Episode: S51 E4 | 53:10
Watch 53:29
NOVA
Building the Eiffel Tower
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Episode: S51 E3 | 53:29
Watch 53:17
NOVA
Easter Island Origins
New evidence reveals the real story of Easter Island and the builders of its stone heads.
Episode: S51 E2 | 53:17
Watch 53:31
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Episode: S51 E1 | 53:31
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Episode: S50 E18 | 53:30