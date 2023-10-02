© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOVA

The Battle to Beat Malaria

Season 50 Episode 17

Are scientists on the verge of a breakthrough in the fight against malaria, one of humanity’s oldest and most devastating plagues? Follow researchers as they develop and test a promising new vaccine on a quest to save millions of lives.

Aired: 11/14/23
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extra
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 3:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Clip: S27 E21 | 3:40
Watch 1:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:02
Watch 1:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:38
Watch 3:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Clip: S27 E21 | 3:32
Watch 1:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:35
Watch 1:23
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Clip: S27 E21 | 1:23
Watch 2:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Clip: S27 E21 | 2:12
Watch 2:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: English Mocha Ware Jug, ca. 1800
Appraisal: English Mocha Ware Jug, ca. 1800
Clip: S27 E21 | 2:34
Watch 2:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: English Victorian Wall Clock, ca. 1870
Appraisal: English Victorian Wall Clock, ca. 1870
Clip: S27 E21 | 2:42
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
NOVA
Inside China's Tech Boom
TBD
Episode: S50 E16
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Humans
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
Episode: S50 E15
Watch 53:45
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Inferno
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
Episode: S50 E14 | 53:45
Watch 53:47
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Episode: S50 E13 | 53:47
Watch 53:46
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Episode: S50 E12 | 53:46
Watch 53:47
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Birth of the Sky
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Episode: S50 E11 | 53:47
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Your Brain: Who's in Control?
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Episode: S50 E10 | 53:31
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Your Brain: Perception Deception
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Episode: S50 E9 | 53:30
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Hidden Volcano Abyss
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Episode: S50 E8 | 53:20
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Episode: S50 E7 | 53:31