The Battle to Beat Malaria

Extra
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: English Mocha Ware Jug, ca. 1800
Appraisal: English Victorian Wall Clock, ca. 1870
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
NOVA Season 50
-
NOVA Season 49
-
NOVA Season 48
-
NOVA Season 47
-
NOVA Season 46
-
NOVA Season 45
-
NOVA Season 44
-
NOVA Season 43
-
NOVA Season 42
-
NOVA Season 41
-
NOVA Season 40
-
NOVA Season 39
-
NOVA Season 38
-
NOVA Season 37
-
NOVA Season 36
-
NOVA Season 35
-
NOVA Season 34
-
NOVA Season 33
-
NOVA Season 32
-
NOVA Season 31
-
NOVA Season 30
-
NOVA Season 28
-
NOVA Season 27
-
NOVA Season 23
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.