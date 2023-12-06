© 2023 New England Public Media

NOVA

When Whales Could Walk

Season 51 Episode 1

A spectacular fossil graveyard reveals a 43-million-year-old whale that had four legs and could walk. Follow scientists as they search for new clues to how mammals moved from land into the sea to become the largest animals on Earth.

Aired: 01/30/24
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
