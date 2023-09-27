© 2023 New England Public Media

This Old House

E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission

Season 45 Episode 1 | 23m 42s

The crew starts a new project in Lexington, MA, to make a 1960 mid-century modern home accessible for a family with a son who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The crew meets the homeowners to learn about the disease and the challenges the current setup of the house poses. The project is a race against time, but the crew is determined to get the family back into their home as soon as possible.

Aired: 09/27/23 | Expires: 10/12/23
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: S44 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | First Period Gambrel | Look-Alike
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Episode: S44 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | First Period Gambrel | New Life
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
Episode: S44 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | First Period Gambrel | Factory Built
The old barn is replaced with a new boathouse built in a factory and assembled onsite.
Episode: S44 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First
HVAC ducts are creatively hidden. A cinderblock enclosure gets covered with stone.
Episode: S44 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | First Period Gambrel | Exposing Problems
The roof is insulated from the outside. A lighting solution for the new ell is devised.
Episode: S44 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | First Period Gambrel | Rebuilding Centuries
The old ell has been reassembled. A steel beam carries the weight of the new roof.
Episode: S44 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | First Period Gambrel | Below Grade Plumbing
A chimney is saved from demo. A sewer ejector is installed. Kevin goes clamming.
Episode: S44 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations
The timber frame structure is disassembled. The homeowner considers a new house color.
Episode: S44 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
A plan is devised to raise the timber frame in the ell. A book from 1826 is found.
Episode: S44 E17 | 23:42