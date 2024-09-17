E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA

Extra
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
What are the weirdest worlds in our solar system, and how did they come to be?
Appraisal: Heinz 57 Advertising Display, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Altered English Tea Table, ca. 1750
Appraisal: Alfred Daguet Letter Box, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Marine Corps Transit Theodolite, ca. 1944
Appraisal: 1905 Albert Valentien-decorated Rookwood Vase
Appraisal: Arts & Crafts Roycroft Inn Desk, ca. 1910
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.