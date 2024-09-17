© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA

Season 46 Episode 1 | 23m 42s

The team arrives in style to Music City, USA and kicks off the season at a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville. After Jenn Nawada gives Kevin O'Connor and Tom Silva a Nashville wardrobe upgrade, they make a stop at a local music venue to see a special performance. Once they have gotten a little Nashville out of their systems, they meet the homeowners and start game planning.

Aired: 09/25/24 | Expires: 10/10/24
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
Episode: S45 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Glen Ridge Generational | Tested and Approved
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
Episode: S45 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Glen Ridge Generational | A Breath of Fresh Air
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
Episode: S45 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next Level Tight
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
Episode: S45 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Glen Ridge Generational | Roughed In
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
Episode: S45 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Glen Ridge Generational | QR Construction
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Episode: S45 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Glen Ridge Generational | Small But Mighty
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Episode: S45 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42