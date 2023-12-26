© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
This Old House

E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors

seasonNumberLabel 45 episodeNumberLabel 10 | 23m 42s

Mid-century modern details are taking shape on the exterior. On the interior, rigid foam is installed on the subfloor to meet strict energy codes. The homeowner goes shopping for door hardware with accessible considerations. A single tile prep and waterproofing system is used to create a watertight bathroom for zero threshold entry to the shower. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.

airedLabel 01/10/24 | expiresLabel01/25/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extra
watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Flyways
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel42 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Sister Úna Lived a Good Death
A wisecracking nun with stage IV cancer teaches others to live fully until death.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel25 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 1:25
Great Performances
Will Liverman Performs as Malcolm X
Will Liverman performs as Malcolm X in this act II aria.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel9 | 1:25
watch 0:30
Great Performances
X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X Preview
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel9 | 0:30
watch 0:30
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk Preview
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel1 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel42 episodeNumberLabel9 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Razing Liberty Square
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
Preview: seasonNumberLabel25 episodeNumberLabel9 | 0:30
watch 2:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Clip: seasonNumberLabel28 episodeNumberLabel4 | 2:05
watch 2:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Paco Rabanne Aluminum Dress, ca. 1967
Appraisal: Paco Rabanne Aluminum Dress, ca. 1967
Clip: seasonNumberLabel28 episodeNumberLabel4 | 2:05
Latest Episodes
filterResetLabel
  • filterResetLabel
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel9 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel8 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel7 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel6 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel5 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel4 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel3 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel2 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel1 | 23:42
watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel44 episodeNumberLabel26 | 23:12