© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E10 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Swiss Mix

Season 46 Episode 10 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor arrives at the house where Zack Dettmore and Tom Silva are busy prepping the new addition's foundation. After, he meets with architect Jeff Jordan to review the overall layout of the project. Meanwhile, Jenn Nawada and Zack look at the rainwater management system. Later, Zack travels to Switzerland to visit the factory where the project's house wrap is made.

Aired: 01/08/25 | Expires: 01/23/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The In Between
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Preview: S26 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Strike
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Preview: S26 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Cats, Small World: Outlanders
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Preview: S43 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
What Are UFOs? Preview
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Preview: S52 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Cats, Small World: Landlords
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
Preview: S43 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Japanese Russet Iron Namban Helmet, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Japanese Russet Iron Namban Helmet, ca. 1800
Clip: S29 E3 | 2:39
Watch 2:44
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: American Satsuma Box, ca. 1910
Appraisal: American Satsuma Box, ca. 1910
Clip: S29 E3 | 2:44
Watch 2:36
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1832 Andrew Jackson Proclamation on Silk
Appraisal: 1832 Andrew Jackson Proclamation on Silk
Clip: S29 E3 | 2:36
Watch 2:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 2nd - 3rd Century C. E. Roman Glass Bottles
Appraisal: 2nd - 3rd Century C. E. Roman Glass Bottles
Clip: S29 E3 | 2:27
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1873 W. G. Chamberlain Photo Album
Appraisal: 1873 W. G. Chamberlain Photo Album
Clip: S29 E3 | 3:08
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Ridgewood Revival
Zack is back! The team is back in New Jersey for a project with builder Zack Dettmore.
Episode: S46 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Southern Hospitality
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
Episode: S46 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Episode: S46 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Vince Gill's Nashville
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Episode: S46 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Sustainable Siding
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
Episode: S46 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Nashville Brick Cottage | A Grand Time At The Opry
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Episode: S46 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Grounded
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
Episode: S46 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
Episode: S46 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Episode: S46 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12