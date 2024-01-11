© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E12 | Lexington Modern | Upcycled

Season 45 Episode 12 | 23m 42s

Progress continues on the mid-century modern house in Lexington. Exterior painting and interior flooring installation are underway. The elevator cab is built and is operable. The kitchen island gets a decorative finish using some of the white oak hardwood flooring. Audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility for the home, and solar panels are installed on the roof.

Aired: 01/24/24 | Expires: 02/08/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extra
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
Jelly Roll Performs "Bartender Blues"
Rapper and singer Jelly Roll performs "Bartender Blues."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:31
Watch 2:16
Great Performances
Brad Paisley Performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today"
Country singer Brad Paisley performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today."
Clip: S51 E11 | 2:16
Watch 1:36
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform "Golden Ring"
Country singers Wynonna Judd and Jamey Johnson perform George Jones' "Golden Ring."
Clip: S51 E11 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum Preview
Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history.
Preview: S51 E11 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
American Experience
Trailer | Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Preview: S36 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch news startup The 19th* to combat misinformation.
Preview: S25 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: S51 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building the Eiffel Tower Preview
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Preview: S51 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Preview: S42 E11 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Iranian Silk Soumak Rug, ca. 1960
Clip: S28 E6 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Lexington Modern | Electrical Bond
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Episode: S45 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
Episode: S45 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
Episode: S45 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: S45 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: S45 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Episode: S45 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
Episode: S45 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42