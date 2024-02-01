© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day

Season 45 Episode 15 | 23m 42s

The homeowners son has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. For this reason, the 1960 mid-century modern home is being renovated to make it accessible. Outside, a pool lift was installed, and a patio with zero-threshold access to the interior was built. A final review of the geothermal system is done. Accessible kitchen appliances and a fire-rated door are installed. A blower door test is performed.

Aired: 02/14/24 | Expires: 02/29/24
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Lexington Modern | All in the Family
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Lexington Modern | Install with Care
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
Episode: S45 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Lexington Modern | Upcycled
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Episode: S45 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Lexington Modern | Electrical Bond
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Episode: S45 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
Episode: S45 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
Episode: S45 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: S45 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: S45 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Episode: S45 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
Episode: S45 E5 | 23:42