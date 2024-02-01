E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day

Extra
Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny perform the Act II aria.
Appraisal: Regency Mahogany Metamorphic Library Steps, ca. 1800
Appraisal: Union Porcelain Works Pieces, ca. 1879
Appraisal: French Tabernacle Door, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1963 Arthur Kern 'Torso' Mixed-media Painting
Appraisal: 1978 Baltimore Colts Joe Washington Game-used Jersey
Appraisal: Art Smith 'Modernette' Cuff Bracelet, ca. 1945
Appraisal: F. Douglass Letter & Free Will Baptist Church Archive
Appraisal: Cartier Art Deco Match Safe, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Chinese Lacquered Wood Japanese-style Geese, ca. 1920
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.