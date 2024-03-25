© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational

Season 45 Episode 17 | 23m 42s

A new project in Glen Ridge, NJ brings a new member to This Old House. The team meets him for the first time and is introduced to the project - a dated three-story 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living for the homeowners and their daughter who is moving back in with her husband to raise their family in Glen Ridge and to be closer to her parents.

Aired: 03/27/24 | Expires: 04/11/24
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Lexington Modern | Accessible Made Modern
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
Episode: S45 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
Episode: S45 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Lexington Modern | All in the Family
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Lexington Modern | Install with Care
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
Episode: S45 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Lexington Modern | Upcycled
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Episode: S45 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Lexington Modern | Electrical Bond
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Episode: S45 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
Episode: S45 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
Episode: S45 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: S45 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: S45 E7 | 23:42