E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational

Extra
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Yo-Yo Ma performs Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel, with images by the James Webb telescope
Yo-Yo Ma, Dr. Richard Kogan and Lynn Chang discuss their 50 years of friendship.
An Alaska Native family faces backlash from environmentalists due to whale hunting.
Go behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil with music director Aaron Guidry.
Scott Yoo meets with a descendent of Paganini to discuss the virtuoso's life.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Appraisal: Dent Horse-drawn Patrol Wagon, ca. 1890
Appraisal: 1882 ‘The Six-day Race of the Champions’ Poster
Appraisal: Willie Daniels Oil, ca. 1955
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.