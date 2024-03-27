© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage

Season 45 Episode 18 | 23m 42s

Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living. Demolition is underway on the third floor, where a bottle of 1887 Bordeaux was found during the process. The builder talks about his start in construction, and the architect shares his plan for restoring the home. The mayor gives a history lesson on the borough. The old asbestos siding is removed.

Aired: 04/03/24 | Expires: 04/18/24
Aired: 04/03/24 | Expires: 04/18/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Lexington Modern | Accessible Made Modern
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
Episode: S45 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
Episode: S45 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Lexington Modern | All in the Family
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Lexington Modern | Install with Care
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
Episode: S45 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Lexington Modern | Upcycled
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Episode: S45 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Lexington Modern | Electrical Bond
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Episode: S45 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
Episode: S45 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
Episode: S45 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: S45 E8 | 23:42