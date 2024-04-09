E19 | Glen Ridge Generational | Small But Mighty

Extra
Crowds await the arrival of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park
The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Scott Yoo meets with composer Augusta Read Thomas to get out of a creative rut.
Koto player Yumi Kurosawa performs her piece "Lucky Stars."
Jameek Lowery didn’t trust police but sought their help anyway.
Austin Hunter Turner's mom thought her son had died of an overdose.
What happened to Carl Grant, a Vietnam veteran with dementia.
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
Yo-Yo Ma performs Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel, with images by the James Webb telescope
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.