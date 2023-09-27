© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can

Season 45 Episode 2 | 23m 42s

Construction begins on the 1960 mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA project. The interior is fully demolished, and work begins on the foundation to address the depth. The architect gives an overview of the new design plan which prioritizes accessibility. An accessibility solutions showroom is toured. A new energy code affects the construction.

Aired: 10/04/23 | Expires: 10/19/23
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Extra
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Trouble
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Preview: S42 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | A Town Called Victoria
In the Texan town of Victoria, a mosque falls victim to an act of arson.
Preview: S25 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Relationships
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Preview: S42 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Three Chaplains
Muslim chaplains advocate for equality in the military.
Preview: S25 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Clip: S27 E19 | 3:15
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Moehn Breweriana Poster, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Moehn Brewing Co. Poster, ca. 1905
Clip: S27 E19 | 0:32
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:50
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: S44 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | First Period Gambrel | Look-Alike
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Episode: S44 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | First Period Gambrel | New Life
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
Episode: S44 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | First Period Gambrel | Factory Built
The old barn is replaced with a new boathouse built in a factory and assembled onsite.
Episode: S44 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First
HVAC ducts are creatively hidden. A cinderblock enclosure gets covered with stone.
Episode: S44 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | First Period Gambrel | Exposing Problems
The roof is insulated from the outside. A lighting solution for the new ell is devised.
Episode: S44 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | First Period Gambrel | Rebuilding Centuries
The old ell has been reassembled. A steel beam carries the weight of the new roof.
Episode: S44 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | First Period Gambrel | Below Grade Plumbing
A chimney is saved from demo. A sewer ejector is installed. Kevin goes clamming.
Episode: S44 E19 | 23:42