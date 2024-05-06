© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E23 | Glen Ridge Generational | A Breath of Fresh Air

Season 45 Episode 23 | 23m 42s

The two primary suites to accommodate multigenerational living are taking shape, and the first-floor foyer is opened up, highlighting the new staircase. The local shop where the stairs were fabricated is toured. At the house, a new brick walkway adds curb appeal. The builder demonstrates the new wood fiber insulation, and details on HRVs, ERVs, and period trim are discussed.

Aired: 05/08/24 | Expires: 05/23/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next Level Tight
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
Episode: S45 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Glen Ridge Generational | Roughed In
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
Episode: S45 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Glen Ridge Generational | QR Construction
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Episode: S45 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Glen Ridge Generational | Small But Mighty
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Episode: S45 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Glen Ridge Generational | Vintage
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Glen Ridge Generational | Multi-Generational
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
Episode: S45 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Lexington Modern | Accessible Made Modern
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
Episode: S45 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
Episode: S45 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Lexington Modern | All in the Family
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Lexington Modern | Install with Care
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
Episode: S45 E13 | 23:42