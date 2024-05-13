E24 | Glen Ridge Generational | Tested and Approved

Extra
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Appraisal: 1973 Iditarod Race Sled
Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
This Old House
Jamestown Net-Zero House
This Old House
This Old House Season 36
This Old House Season 35
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
A final review of the geothermal system is done, and a blower door test is performed.
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.